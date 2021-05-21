Mason High School students create Storybook Walk for kids

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)- Beginning this week and lasting until June 9, Mason High Schools Child Development class will put on a Storybook Walk along the Hayhoe River trail.

The class normally has an in-person child lab pre-school where they have interactive actives, but with the pandemic, meeting face-to-face has been a challenge, so they came up with this instead.

The goal of this program is to get children outside and engaged in activities. The walk will begin at the Howell road entrance of the Hayhoe River Trail in Mason.



While walking with parents kids can find multiple riddles along with 6 reading signs, all leading them to use their imagination and finding over 20 hidden fairy doors.



Beginning Saturday, QR codes will be added to the fairy doors so kids can hear the voice of the fairy that lives there. The class hopes this reminds people just how important childhood really is.