Mason marches past Williamston for second straight CAAC Red title

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Friday marked the final night of the regular season in high school football in Michigan and Williamston and Mason couldn’t have asked for a better match-up. Both teams were unbeaten at (5-0) and playing first place in the CAAC Red.

The Hornets came out buzzing early in the first quarter. Senior running back Sullivan Sparks scored the first touchdown to make it 7-0 Williamston, however it was Mason from there on out.

The Bulldogs scored five touchdowns, one field goal, and a safety to dominate on the road 40-10 to capture their second straight CAAC Red championship for the first time in the program’s history. Mason’s head coach Gary Houghton was filled with joy, and emotion, after the big win.

“This is a lot of fun,” said Houghton. “To celebrate back-to-back championships and going undefeated in the regular season in back-to-back years is really special. I can’t explain how excited I am for these kids and the community. I am really happy.”

Now, the Bulldogs will wait for the MHSAA to release the 2020 playoff pairings on Sunday.