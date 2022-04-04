MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A class-action lawsuit could lead to a Mason McDonalds could pay out 1.5 million dollars to victims of sexual harassment

It was filed in court today as part of a lawsuit that claims a manager sexually harassed workers. Nearly 100 women and teenage girls who worked there may be eligible for up to 10,000 dollars.

Jenna Ries, a former employee, was the first to file the suit. Working at the restaurant in 2017, she says the manager would constantly proposition her for sex while at work, call her names in front of other co-workers, grope her.

She says it was a difficult ordeal but as more women stepped forward with their own stories, she felt heard, saying “it was nice to have that more support and someone actually validating what I went through.”

This suit has been in the works since 2019. Just last year, a federal judge allowed for it to become a class-action lawsuit based on significant evidence that other workers were involved.

As for next steps, one of the attorneys says it may take one or two months for the judge to accept the proposed settlement. Ries says that she hopes to see changes in training with an employee and survivor lead training to help employees know what they can do if they face sexual harassment on the job.