Mason, MICH. (WLNS) – The Mason Historical Society Museum marked 25 years of operations Monday with a ribbon cutting to ring in another year of collecting the area’s stories.

Members of the society invited the public to stroll through the former church and explore rooms packed with the history of the city and major businesses.

Members said the building was bought from the Christian Science Mason Society and opened as the new museum in 1998.

Local and state leaders presented proclamations noting the society’s work in keeping the building running.

Society president, Charlie Herrick, said the building allowed for more space to hold exhibits and presentations.

“I don’t think every town in the country of this size would have this kind of facility,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s the entire Mason area and not just the city represented in the artifacts here and the stories we celebrate.”

Herrick said he hopes the next 25 years will bring more stories to share through the museum and monthly presentations.