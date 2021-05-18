Mason Public School District changes mask requirement for students

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — In an email to Mason Public School staff and parents, the Mason Public School Administration outlined the district’s new mask requirements.

Now, students in all grades won’t have to wear masks when they are outdoors. While they’re indoors, masks will be optional for students 16 and up who are fully vaccinated.

A student is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they received their second dose. Students who are not vaccinated still need to wear a mask inside and on school buses.

As for Mason Public School Staff, the email said they must continue to wear masks in “shared spaces and where physical distancing is not possible.”

The email said this decision is based on information from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

However, Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail, said the current CDC guidelines say schools should continue mask requirements for all students throughout this school year.

“The idea of having the population in the school that’s vaccinated discontinue mask wearing is not advisable.. that is not in the CDC guidance. The CDC specifically has said that they advise otherwise which the state does as well,” Vail said.

Vail said numbers still show younger people make up a majority of COVID cases in Ingham County.

People ages 20 to 29 have the highest percentage of cases, at 22%. 10 to 19-year-olds are not far behind at 17%.

Just last week children ages 12 to 15 were approved to get the Pfizer vaccine, and Vail said she’s seeing that age group come out to get their shots.

“I mean our clinic last week.. was definitely you know lots of young folks coming in with their parents,” Vail said.

Vail said she thinks Mason Public Schools may re-think its new mask change, but no word from the district if that will happen.