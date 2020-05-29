Mason Public Schools plan for students to return in fall

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) – Mason Board of Education members, administrators and parents are coming together to developing a plan to have students return to school in the fall.



“It is important that we look ahead now and develop plans that address the needs of all students while continuing to provide quality programming,” said Mason Public Schools Superintendent, Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S.

In a press release, Drzewicki said that the Board of Education will determine what course of action is best based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Education, special education, internet connectivity and availability, working families and more.

“We are confident we will find a solution that works for everyone,” he said.



The final plan may include all in-person instruction, all online instruction, or some form of blended

instruction. More information will be released as it becomes available