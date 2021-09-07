Mason Public Schools receive $200K, hosting free fun run

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, children sit in a classroom at school in Strasbourg, eastern France. Children across Europe are going back to school, with hopes of a return to normality after 18 months of pandemic disruption and fears of a new surge in infections from the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jean-François Badias, File)

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Public School Foundation (MPSF) presented $200,000 in community donations to the Mason Public Schools administration team, in efforts to enrich educational programs.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a community that is so committed to taking action to promote the high quality educational programs that students at Mason Public Schools have come to enjoy,” said MPSF President Barb Byrum. “The Foundation commends the generosity and support of area residents, businesses, and community organizations as this contribution could not have been done without them.”

In the recent MPSF annual meeting, the Foundation Board elected their officers and decided to host a Free Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9:00 a.m. at the Mason High School Track.

“The fun run is the perfect way to kick off a positive and healthy 2021-22 school year,” indicated Vice President Melissa Nay. “It gives our students, teachers, parents and community members an opportunity to come together for a fun event, something that we all have been longing for over the last year.”

To register for the Fun Run, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Mason/commercialbankmason5k