MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Mason Public Schools have released a statement in response to the tragic passing of two students.

Mason Public Schools said mental health professionals are available to students and staff as needed. In the statement, Mason Public Schools also thanked the community and local school districts for their support.

The statement is as follows:

“As our community continues to grieve the loss of two Mason High School students, please know that Mason Public Schools is here for you. Our mental health professionals are available, and willing, to provide continued support to students and staff as long as needed.

“The Mason community is strong, and we will continue to lean on one another. Students are encouraged to share their feelings and grief and honor their classmates in ways that help them process this loss.

“Students should feel comfortable discussing events with teachers, administrators, counselors and mental health staff in their buildings and seek immediate help if they find themselves in crisis.

“In addition, we have included resources for families to review that may help you support your child during this time.

“We want to extend our most sincere thanks to the Mason Community as well as Ingham Intermediate School District, Haslett Public Schools and Okemos Public Schools for sending mental health support staff and therapy dogs as well as all districts who offered support and services. We truly appreciate the community members and neighboring districts rallying for our community and students.”