Mason Rotary Club raising funds for K-9 Unit

MASON, Mich (WLNS) — The Rotary Club of Mason” is launching a fundraiser to help the city start a new K-9 program within its police department.

The club is trying to raise $20,000 and is asking for the community’s support. Officials say they found a great shelter dog for the police department, but because of the uncertainty of city finances, the City Council will only approve the adoption if funds are raised to cover the start-up of the program.

If you’re interested in helping-out you can mail a donation to: P.O. Box 101, Mason, Michigan 48854