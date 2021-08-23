Mason school board votes 4-3 to require masks, treasurer resigns

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason School Board voted 4-3 to require masks for K-12 student during the school day.

After the vote, Treasurer Ralph Beebe, who voted ‘no,’ resigned, saying today’s meeting would be his last.

“It’s coming between friendships,” he said, “it’s coming between everything, and I’m done.”

Board members paid tribute to Beebe, who was first elected to the Mason school board in 2003.

The vote followed two hours of impassioned pleas both for and against the mask mandate by Mason parents and residents.

The whole meeting can be viewed here.

The mask vote can be viewed here.

