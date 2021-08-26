Mason school building closes due to power outage

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)–Mason Public School’s Administration is closing the Harvey Education Center for the rest of the day, regarding a drowned power line that’s active near the school.

The situation has cut power and water for the entire building.

The administration says all students are safe and under supervision, and buses will take them home, and parents of students who don’t ride the bus home are being advised to pick them up from the building.

The school’s administration says parents picking students up need to arrive at the building from Cedar Street at the south end, and enter the parking lot near the new gym. Parents will then need to exit following the bus loop and turn left away from the Ash and Cedar Street intersection. The staff will meet with families and advise them to bring identification.

All after-school programming at Harvey Education Center is canceled for today.