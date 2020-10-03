Mason shuts out St. Johns; Strickland has monster night

Mason had one goal going into its Week 3 CAAC Red matchup against St. Johns and that was to post a shut out. Safe to say, mission accomplished.

The Bulldogs shut out the Redwings 33-0, to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Red.

Mason Stewart and Ethan Bond led the Bulldogs with seven tackles each, while Jackson Lockwood and Chance Strickland each recorded an interception.

And hey, speaking of Strickland. The senior quarterback had a monster night. He threw for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 88 yards and three TD’s.

Mason will host Fowlerville next Friday at 7 p.m.