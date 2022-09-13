MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday.

At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason.

Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All the victims were conscious and were taken to the hospital.

The nearby home was searched and officers discovered the suspect had fled.

Mason police, alongside Michigan State Police, found the suspect after an overnight search.

The suspect was discovered in Clare County at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect is a 24-year-old Shiawassee County man. He was taken to Ingham County Jail and is charged with multiple felonies, including home invasion and assault with intent to murder.