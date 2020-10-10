Mason stays unbeaten and tied for the CAAC Red crown

The Mason Bulldogs hosted Fowlerville on Friday night in front of 1,000 fans in attendance as part of the new executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Bulldogs came into the game looking to stay on top of the CAAC Red standings. Fowlerville was coming off a game-winning 45-yard field goal from their senior kicker Morgyn Muck.

The Gladiators were able to score a touchdown in the second quarter but by halftime, Mason had a 21-7 lead. The Bulldogs defense continued to keep Fowlerville out of the end zone with two interceptions in the third quarter. The first interception was caught by Ethan Bond who returned it 65-yards for a pick-six. The second interception was retrieved by the Mason’s Chance Strickland, his second interception in the past two weeks. The Bulldogs would dominate the running game and go on to win the game by a final score of 42-14.

The Bulldogs are still undefeated on the 2020 season and are tied with Williamston for the CAAC Red title. Williamston will host Mason on October 23, which could be the deciding game for the league championship.

Mason will host Lansing Catholic next Friday night, kickoff is set for 7 p.m., while Fowlerville will be on the road to face St. Johns, kickoff for that game is also set for 7 p.m.