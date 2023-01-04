MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Mason nonprofit that helps local low-income families is getting a new building to call home.

Mason Community Services, a nonprofit that has been serving the area for three years, began as an offshoot of the Cardboard Prophets charity group in Lansing.

It’s never had a stationary headquarters, and now it’s joining multiple other nonprofits in a downtown Mason building.

The center will be open to the public on Feb. 2, with additional plans to open a storefront similar to the Fretail Store in the Lansing Mall.

Services provided include food banks, clothing drives, tutoring and help with taxes — all located within the same building.

“Now this becomes a local area downtown to provide services to the community,” said Linda Hughson, president of Mason Community Services. “We are also going to have a diaper bank, where people can come in and get 50 free diapers a month.”

Mike Karl, president of Cardboard Prophets, is also excited for the new hub and what impact it could have on the Mason community.

“That’s huge. Getting things in a group like that helps people get all one stop shop for everything that they need and it’s an amazing experience,” Karl said.

Mason Community Services was able to enter the building thanks to new ownership that wanted the once vacant building to serve a good cause.

“This sat empty for quite some time. This space that Mason Community Services is going to be housed in was really underutilized. They were just a really natural fit to bring back in with the food bank and have a community resource available here in Mason,” said Robert Dowding, who owns the building.