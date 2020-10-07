Mason “Tricky Stricky” helps the Bulldogs stay undefeated

Last Friday night the Mason Bulldogs sent a message to the rest of their league by beating St. Johns 33-0, staying undefeated in the 2020 season. Senior quarterback Chance Strickland earned the nickname “Tricky Stricky” by showing his ability to fool defenses throwing for 99-yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 91-yards and three touchdowns. Strickland also made an impact on defense, recording a tackle for loss and an interception.

“I think our run game has always clicked it’s who we are at Mason,” said Strickland. “I mean it’s the first thing you learn when coming up is how to run. You know recent years we’ve been having the skills guys that can make plays outside of the run game and that kinda helps as a(n) offense.”

Strickland’s teammates like senior running back, Alex Charlot, appreciate having someone with Strickland’s athleticism taking all the snaps.

“Oh I think it was really awesome to see him excel on offense and defense,” said Charlot. “He had an interception threw multiple touchdowns, having a quarterback like Chance who’s able to tuck the ball run it’s really nice to have him on the team.”

If there’s one thing the Bulldogs learned about their quarterback on Friday night it was that Strickland is capable of turning them into an offense that can rarely be stopped.

“I think having someone like Chance and some of these awesome receivers really opens up the passing game so we can really be a dual-threat,” said Charlot. “Kinda pound you on the line kind of deal but then also throw it over the top when you start to relax.”

“Yeah Chance is a true dual-threat quarterback and that really makes us a difficult team to prepare for,” said Mason head coach Gary Houghton. “You have to play one-hundred percent every down every snap to be successful and so far they’ve done a really good job of that.”

The Bulldogs will put their undefeated record to the test when they host Fowlerville on Friday night, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.