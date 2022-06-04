MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The pink schoolhouse is a staple in the Mason community.

“The pink school is unique because it is pink,” Doug Klein, the Mason Area Historical Society’s president, said.

When you step inside the school, you are taken back a hundred years, to a classroom that used to teach kids of all ages. Now it is a museum that gives people a glimpse into the past.

“It’s fun for the kids to come in and draw on the slates and they let them ring the bell,” Kimberly Hall, a visitor at the school, said. “It’s very interactive and fun to bring your kids.”

Klein said the school needs renovations like new paint, wood rotting and more.

The pink school has been at Mason’s Bicentennial Park for 46 years and Klein said the building is not just about education, but also about the community.

“It is now part of a symbol of our historical society and our community,” Klein said.

Klein said they have already reached over 70% of their fundraising goal for the renovations.

More information on the pink schoolhouse can be found here.