Massive construction project begins in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether it affects your daily commute to work or if you’re heading out of town, it’s the prime time for construction crews to be out at work on the roads.

Construction is in full swing in Jackson and a massive project will last until November.

It’s going to focus on areas surrounding Austin Blair Park beginning at Greenwood Avenue and West Morrell Street.

Crews will replace water mains, reconstruct intersections, resurface streets, and build a new traffic circle around the park.

Aaron Dimick, the city’s public information officer, says it’s only going to bring good things to Jackson.

“It’s important for several reasons. Number one, the streets around here, Morrell and Greenwood are in terrible shape. This is a street that I often avoid when going to work because the potholes are so bad, so that just really speaks to the necessity of doing these streets,” said Dimick. “We have some streets around here that are plagued with potholes and really need some attention, so we’re glad that we can be giving some new pavement to this area.”

The area of Greenwood and Morrell will be closed to traffic during this time and that part of the project will end in mid-August.

Crews will then move north and build the traffic circle around the park.