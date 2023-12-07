LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Student English and math testing scores increased in every grade level last year in the Lansing School District, for an increase in scores of more than 66%, according to data that LSD released on Thursday.

“This is great news for the Lansing School District,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner in a news release. “Student enrollment is up significantly in our school district this year despite nationally declining birth rates, and new school test score data shows that students have improved in every academic category in 3rd-7th grade.

Student enrollment in the Lansing School District increased by 136 students last year, for a total of 9,909 students in the 2022-23 school year, according to this week’s news release.

School buses

“The new school index scores include an increase in student attendance,” Shuldiner said.

The school district is not alone in having some level of improvement in test scores since the height of the COVID pandemic. The Michigan Department of Education reported last year that 54.5% of school districts were reporting improved English test scores from 2021-2022 in the 3rd-7th grades, and that 55.9% of school districts had increased their math scores.

LSD Deputy Superintendent of Schools Jessica Benavides attributed the large-scale improvement in scores to students’ and teachers’ hard work to bring up those test scores.

“The turnaround is incredible,” Benavides said. “I am confident Lansing students will continue to improve and score even higher in the future.”