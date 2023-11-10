LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Max Detweiler is described as “a handsome floof” who lives at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, and he’s on the lookout for a new best friend who would love to scratch his belly.

Max Detweiler is looking for a new best friend who will love to scratch his belly. (Photo/ICACS)

Max likes to curl up quietly in his box, but if you call him out or reach in to scratch Max’s ears, you’ll see a different kitty altogether. Max will then gladly roll over so you can scratch his “substantial” belly, said his friends at ICACS. “Unlike a lot of cats, we have yet to have him tell us to stop!” they said.

Max is 6 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. If you want to find out more about him, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.