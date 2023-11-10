LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Max Detweiler is described as “a handsome floof” who lives at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, and he’s on the lookout for a new best friend who would love to scratch his belly.
Max likes to curl up quietly in his box, but if you call him out or reach in to scratch Max’s ears, you’ll see a different kitty altogether. Max will then gladly roll over so you can scratch his “substantial” belly, said his friends at ICACS. “Unlike a lot of cats, we have yet to have him tell us to stop!” they said.
Max is 6 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. If you want to find out more about him, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.
Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.