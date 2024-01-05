LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has three more years to serve, but one former candidate for her job is clearly looking at another bite of that apple.

Five of the Republicans who ran for governor last time were booted off the field because they failed to file enough signatures to qualify for the statewide ballot.

One of those was millionaire businessman from Bloomfield Hills, Perry Johnson. Asked about running again, Johnson said: “I doubt that I’m going to say that I’m running for governor that early. That would be kinda nutty.”

FILE – Republican presidential candidate author Perry Johnson speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. Republican businessman Perry Johnson has suspended his long-shot bid for president after failing to gain traction in the race. Johnson said Friday, Oct. 20, that his inability to participate in the debates contributed to his decision, though he said he would keep a small political team on staff in case the trajectory of the race changed. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

His statement didn’t take him out the race, however, as he was referring to the timing of such an announcement. Johnson said his thinking is that once the current presidential election is out of the way, then the focus will shift to who will replace the current governor in 2027.

The next question: Does Perry still have the bug to be governor?

His answer: “I do.”

Without his knowledge, candidate Johnson filed fraudulent petition signatures. Before that, he says, he was in the hunt to be the GOP nominee. “I was in second place, behind Chief [James] Craig…when they knocked us off, it was unclear whether Chief Craig was ahead or I was ahead.”

Johnson never got to the GOP presidential debate stage, but he appears interested in debating the governor again.

“You can’t just say because politics is a little tough, you’re going to get out of the game, because maybe your message can get heard,” he said.