Mayor Andy Schor appoints Robert Widigan as finance director

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced the appointment of Robert Widigan as the Finance Director for the City of Lansing.

Widigan will manage the Finance Department, oversee short-term and long-term fascial planning and operations of the City, prepare revenue projections and debt service requirements, evaluate department operations, among other tasks related to the City’s financial health.

“I’m proud to welcome Robert Wigidan as the City of Lansing’s Finance Director,” said Mayor Schor. “I am confident that his prior experience working in both state and municipal government finance will allow him to hit the ground running here at the City of Lansing. Rob has expertise in developing creative strategies, both financial and operational, to maximize available budget resources for municipal governments and this is a critical skill to have on our team.”

Widigan worked at the Michigan Department of Treasury as a Department Analyst, identifying financial and operational stresses within local government units. In this role, he analyzed budgets and evaluated internal processes, as well as strategic planning. Widigan also served as the Village Manager for the Village of Shelby in Oceana County, Michigan, overseeing a small local government including budget development and building public-private partnerships, while working with local, regional and state partners.

Widigan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Flint with a concentration in accounting. He will begin his role as the City of Lansing’s Finance Director on August 10, 2020.