Mayor Andy Schor proposes a $237M spending plan for 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor proposed his $237,137,144 budget plan for 2022. That’s a 1.2% increase from last year’s budget.

The mayor says that’s thanks to COVID-19 relief aid.

“The federal government passed the American Recovery Act so that is definitely going to be very helpful to the City of Lansing to making sure that we don’t have to cut the services that people need,” Mayor Schor said.

Almost $17 million is proposed for roads and sidewalks, which includes repairs of local streets and bridges.

$26.5 million is for the Lansing Police Department. Part of that money will go toward hiring another social worker; an addition the mayor says is needed.

“When it comes to, you know, someone whose homeless and the police get called, or someone with mental health issues and the police get called we don’t criminalize those folks. That’s where we’re adding another social worker,” Mayor Schor said.

$20 million is proposed for the Lansing Fire Department.

2 new community health workers will be hired to help in this department as well, specifically working with dispatch.

“Make sure that when calls come in for emergency services they are dispatched to social service agencies if they’re social service or emergency response if they’re emergencies,” Mayor Schor said.

Mayor Schor said the city council will discuss the budget over the next few months, and make a final decision in May.