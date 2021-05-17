Mayor Andy Schor’s 2022 budget passed by City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor’s fourth Executive Budget for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) has been passed by the Lansing City Council.

“Budgets reflect the priorities of a community and I am confident that our FY2022 will help continue to move Lansing forward by making strategic investment in strengthening neighborhoods and commercial corridors, community service needs, public safety, transparency, infrastructure, and racial justice work,” said Mayor Schor in a press release. “Together, we will tackle the economic challenges that cities across the nation are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lansing is resilient, and the investments we are making in our community will help us emerge stronger.”

The 2022 budget is approximately $238 million, a 1.6% increase from 2021.

“The proposed General Fund budget for FY 2022 is $151.3 million, a 10.0% increase from the projected FY 2021 budget thanks in part to federal support making the City whole from losses due to COVID-19,” the Mayor’s office said.