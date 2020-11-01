Mayor responds to crowds in East Lansing following MSU football win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens said he was optimistic Saturday morning as he drove around the downtown area ahead of the Michigan State University football game against the University of Michigan.

“In terms of U of M, MSU you know, a rivalry game on Halloween, we actually did have a pretty quiet morning. I couldn’t find a party before the game,” Mayor Stephens said Sunday afternoon.

But things shifted quickly after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 27-24.

“Right after MSU won we saw a few hundred people basically come out into Cedar Village and in different parts of the community, burn couches and you know, congregate and it was really unfortunate to see,” Stephens said.

With the help of East Lansing Police, the crowds were broken up quickly, but the mayor said it’s not always easy to hold everyone accountable.

Law enforcement officials with the East Lansing Police Department disperse crowds that formed in downtown East Lansing following an MSU football win against the University of Michigan. (Oct. 31, 2020)

“When you have an event like that and let’s say you have 20 officers, right? You have 20 officers and 200 people. Most people are just going to run,” the mayor said.

As cases continue to rise, health officials have imposed even stricter guidelines on social gatherings. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Ingham County Health Department tightened restrictions on outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people in certain parts of East Lansing. It had previously been capped at 25. After seeing people still not following those regulations, many are left wondering what more can be done?

“We’re trying to get people to basically comply with lower gathering limits so that we can still be somewhat social and if we can’t do that then I don’t know what to say,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said. “To complain about a limit that gets you down to 10 when your college that you’re playing against is literally in a shelter in place order… it seems a little… I don’t know. It’s unfortunate. The whole thing is just very unfortunate.”

A downtown East Lansing street is littered with broken glass and trash following an MSU football victory against the University of Michigan. (Oct. 31, 2020)

Mayor Stephens said he has no doubt there will be an increase in cases in the East Lansing community because of the large gatherings seen on Saturday, but he and Vail both agree that the majority of people are doing the right thing. Stephens said he feels for those people who might be frustrated with others who are not making good decisions.

“As the mayor of the city I feel a responsibility to those people that are now going to get sick and it is a sobering thought that no matter what we do there are still a small population of people that are one, giving a really bad name to the student population at MSU and two, are really going to hurt a lot of people,” Mayor Stephens said.