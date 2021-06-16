Mayor Schor announces awardees of small business assistance program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, Mayor Andy Schor announced 11 Lansing-based small businesses as the winners of the Lansing CARES program.

During the State of the City Address, Schor announced that for-profit businesses in the city of Lansing that were impacted by COVID-19 could apply for forgivable loans ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 through the Lansing CARES program.

The Lansing CARES program is part three of the Lansing Small Business Recovery Program, which has been providing assistance to small businesses since March 2020.

The winning businesses through June 1, 2021 are:

Odd Nodd Art Supply

Smith Floral and Greenhouses

MJ Journeys/Kona Ice

Premier Oil Shop

FLEXcity Fitness

Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale

People’s Yoga

517 Coffee Company

Value Engineering

The Power of Water

Ahptic Productions

All 11 businesses were awarded a combined total of $245,273, in forgivable loans.

Mayor Schor spoke out on how essential it is to support local businesses,

I am proud to announce the first 11 businesses that will receive assistance through the Lansing CARES program. Since the pandemic began, I’ve been committed to supporting our local businesses and helping them survive the many challenges they are facing as a result of COVID-19. Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and it’s critical that we continue to support local, not only through programs like Lansing CARES, but by patronizing the many shops and restaurants that Lansing has to offer.’

Additional recipients of the Lansing CARES program are to be announced within the coming weeks. Businesses that are in need of any additional assistance should visit this link.