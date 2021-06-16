Mayor Schor announces awardees of small business assistance program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, Mayor Andy Schor announced 11 Lansing-based small businesses as the winners of the Lansing CARES program.
During the State of the City Address, Schor announced that for-profit businesses in the city of Lansing that were impacted by COVID-19 could apply for forgivable loans ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 through the Lansing CARES program.
The Lansing CARES program is part three of the Lansing Small Business Recovery Program, which has been providing assistance to small businesses since March 2020.
The winning businesses through June 1, 2021 are:
- Odd Nodd Art Supply
- Smith Floral and Greenhouses
- MJ Journeys/Kona Ice
- Premier Oil Shop
- FLEXcity Fitness
- Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale
- People’s Yoga
- 517 Coffee Company
- Value Engineering
- The Power of Water
- Ahptic Productions
All 11 businesses were awarded a combined total of $245,273, in forgivable loans.
Mayor Schor spoke out on how essential it is to support local businesses,
I am proud to announce the first 11 businesses that will receive assistance through the Lansing CARES program. Since the pandemic began, I’ve been committed to supporting our local businesses and helping them survive the many challenges they are facing as a result of COVID-19. Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and it’s critical that we continue to support local, not only through programs like Lansing CARES, but by patronizing the many shops and restaurants that Lansing has to offer.’
Additional recipients of the Lansing CARES program are to be announced within the coming weeks. Businesses that are in need of any additional assistance should visit this link.