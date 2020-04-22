Mayor Schor announces City of Lansing’s first sustainability manager on Earth Day 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced the promotion of Lori Welch as the City of Lansing’s first Sustainability Manager.

As announced during his 2020 State of the City Address, the City of Lansing created this new position to maintain, review and help implement existing sustainability plans, in addition to implementing environmental efforts.

“Lori brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked on a number of environmental programs right here in Lansing over the last 20 years,” Mayor Schor said. “Welch will ensure that our Climate Action Plan, Energy Efficiency Plan for our buildings and other sustainability-related plans are properly implemented and adjusted as needed.”

As Sustainability Manager, Welch will conduct and oversee initiatives and policies that will create both cost savings for the City and lower the City’s carbon footprint, as well as develop strategic partnerships, prepare reports, conduct internal and external communications and oversee outreach and volunteer activities. She will also serve as the City’s lead advisor and liaison to the public on sustainability education and marketing programs.

Welch has been with the City of Lansing for over 20 years, working in a variety of roles to strengthen the City’s environmental programs including her most recent position with the Public Service Department as the Environmental Specialist where she is responsible for administering Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART), an award-winning waste management program.

In this role, she has spearheaded both Lansing’s first commercial recycling program and public space recycling program. She has also managed Lansing’s transition to residential single-stream recycling, which has influenced the operational system of CART. Currently, she is the chairperson for the Michigan Recycling Coalition.

Welch earned a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University. She is also the recipient of the MidMEAC’s Sustainability Award (2013) and MSU’s “Be Spartan Green, Outstanding Alumni” award (2016).