Mayor Schor announces community response cabinet and launch of new OneLansing website

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing’s Community Response Cabinet has launched a new OneLansing website dedicated to Lansing’s COVID-19 relief effort.

The website expands the OneLansing effort and creates a one-stop shop to donate and help support the Lansing community.

Mayor Schor met with the Community Response Cabinet when the COVID-19 pandemic crisis began to have regular communication between community partners in order to respond to the situation at hand, as well as plan for long-term recovery.

“The Community Response Cabinet is a group of partners from non-profit, business and local community sectors collaborating on how to best respond to Lansing’s changing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Mayor Schor. “Together, we have set up the new OneLansing website as a portal to donate to different areas of need such as helping a neighbor with their mortgage or a non-profit supporting on-going community efforts.”

The Community Response Cabinet is comprised of the City of Lansing, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lansing School District, Ingham County Health Department, Capital Area United Way, Capital Region Community Foundation and Capitol Fundraising Associates.

The group developed the new and improved OneLansing website as a response to the overwhelming number of requests to help those in need.

The Community Response Cabinet and OneLansing effort are focused on rebuilding Lansing through neighborhoods, businesses and non-profits.

“COVID-19 did not create residents struggling with meeting their most basic needs. It has revealed the issue and deepened the need. The OneLansing partnership is an opportunity to confront and address those needs. We will heal our community by helping our neighbors,” said Teresa L. Kmetz, President & CEO of the Capital Area United Way.

The OneLansing effort, created to provide funding toward basic needs such as food and housing for Lansing residents during this challenging time, has already raised a total of $71,065 from 206 donors.

The City of Lansing launched its Small Business Recovery Program, including the $400,000 COVID-19 Rescue Fund, in early April 2020. Small businesses in Lansing have had the opportunity to apply for available dollars to help face the sudden and severe economic impacts incurred due to COVID-19.

“The City of Lasing is currently in phase two of its Small Business Recovery Program. Once complete, we will have awarded a total of $400,000 in grants to provide immediate help to small businesses facing challenges due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Schor. “We are continuing to look for creative ways to further support our businesses and that information will be added to the OneLansing website as available.”

The City of Lansing will host a Facebook Live Series with Mayor Andy Schor featuring one of the three categories and a special guest over the next three weeks at www.facebook.com/cityoflansingmi.

Facebook Live Series Schedule

Thursday, May 28 th at 11:00 a.m. – Laurie Strauss Baumer, Executive Vice President of the Capital Area Community Foundation, to speak about non-profit needs.

at 11:00 a.m. – Laurie Strauss Baumer, Executive Vice President of the Capital Area Community Foundation, to speak about non-profit needs. Thursday, June 4 th at 11:00 a.m. – Teresa L. Kmetz, President & CEO of the Capital Area United Way, to speak about community needs.

at 11:00 a.m. – Teresa L. Kmetz, President & CEO of the Capital Area United Way, to speak about community needs. Thursday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m. – Bob Trezise, President & CEO of Lansing Economic Area Partnership, to speak about business needs.

Visit the OneLansing website at http://tinyurl.com/onelansingcampaign.