LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has declared May 11 to be Mental Health Awareness day in Lansing.

“Recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month is an important priority for the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor in a press release. “We understand the critical role mental health plays in our community’s overall well-being and are committed to raising awareness and promoting mental wellness. Everyone in the community can make a difference in helping end the silence and stigma that, for too long, has surrounded mental illness and discouraged people from getting help.”

Schor formed the Mayor’s Mental Health Task Force back in 2020 to combat mental health issues in Lansing.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties (CMHA-CEI) will offer free mental health first aid training on May 16 at 9 a.m. The course is virtual and available to anyone. You can register by clicking here.

If you are in crisis, the Michigan Crisis and Access Line is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.

If you are outside of Michigan and in crisis, or are dealing with substance abuse, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP, or visit www.FindSupport.gov