Mayor Schor discusses Gun Violence and Task Force

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)—Oak Park and Rotary Park had recent shootings Mayor Schor proclaimed as unacceptable acts of gun violence.

Schor says there has been an increase in gun violence this past year in Lansing and throughout the United States.

An initiative was announced called, ‘The Gun Violence Task Force’ to address issues of gun violence locally.

“The Lansing Police Department is working with its local, state, and federal enforcement partners and other city stakeholders to demonstrate that we want peace in our city.” Schor said, “We want those shooters and others exhibiting violence to know that law enforcement is assertively collaborating to locate and arrest violent offenders.”

Schor says The Gun Violence Task Force will develop, implement and strengthen Lansing’s effort to combat gun violence.

“We are aggressively seeking out shooters, victims, and witnesses who are connected too or have information regarding violence through our violent crime initiative,” Schor said, “Our intent is to use every available city resource we have to hold responsible persons accountable and support community members that provide information to solve violent criminal cases.”

According to a press release issued to 6 News, the city of Lansing will update cameras and add cameras across the area, plus, increase police patrols.