Mayor Schor forms gun violence task force in response to shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- A statement from Mayor Andy Schor came out today regarding the two shootings that have taken place at Oak Park and Rotary Park:

“The recent shootings at Oak Park and Rotary Park are yet another example of unacceptable acts of gun violence. We have seen an increase in gun violence throughout the past year, nationally and here in Lansing. Illegal guns are a threat to all and there are far too many shootings as a result. I take the increase in gun violence very seriously. Today, I am announcing the creation of a Gun Violence Task Force to address this issue head on in the City of Lansing. The Gun Violence Task Force will develop, implement, and strengthen the City of Lansing’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

Additionally, we will continue to take action to get illegal guns out of our community, update and add cameras and technology in parks and commonly known areas of violence, increase police patrols throughout the city, and create programming to increase engagement and activities to provide alternatives to violence. This level of gun violence cannot continue. The City of Lansing will provide and enhance resources available to keep everyone safe. Lansing is our home, and we all deserve to feel safe and protected. “

Gun Violence Task Force

Deputy Mayor Nicholas Tate

Police Chief Daryl Green

Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee

Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman

Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske

Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement Director DeLisa Fountain

IT Director Christopher Mumby

City Attorney Jim Smiertka

Finance Director Robert Widigan

Community and Faith Based Initiatives Director Bishop David Maxwell

Communications Director Valerie Marchand

According to Schor, the task force will work to engage with other partners throughout the community and additionally work with Ingham County.