Mayor Schor forms gun violence task force in response to shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- A statement from Mayor Andy Schor came out today regarding the two shootings that have taken place at Oak Park and Rotary Park:
“The recent shootings at Oak Park and Rotary Park are yet another example of unacceptable acts of gun violence. We have seen an increase in gun violence throughout the past year, nationally and here in Lansing. Illegal guns are a threat to all and there are far too many shootings as a result. I take the increase in gun violence very seriously. Today, I am announcing the creation of a Gun Violence Task Force to address this issue head on in the City of Lansing. The Gun Violence Task Force will develop, implement, and strengthen the City of Lansing’s efforts to reduce gun violence.
Additionally, we will continue to take action to get illegal guns out of our community, update and add cameras and technology in parks and commonly known areas of violence, increase police patrols throughout the city, and create programming to increase engagement and activities to provide alternatives to violence. This level of gun violence cannot continue. The City of Lansing will provide and enhance resources available to keep everyone safe. Lansing is our home, and we all deserve to feel safe and protected. “
Gun Violence Task Force
- Deputy Mayor Nicholas Tate
- Police Chief Daryl Green
- Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee
- Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman
- Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske
- Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement Director DeLisa Fountain
- IT Director Christopher Mumby
- City Attorney Jim Smiertka
- Finance Director Robert Widigan
- Community and Faith Based Initiatives Director Bishop David Maxwell
- Communications Director Valerie Marchand
According to Schor, the task force will work to engage with other partners throughout the community and additionally work with Ingham County.