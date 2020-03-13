Mayor Schor releases additional COVID-19 measures

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor and the City of Lansing’s Department of Human resources sent a memo providing additional temporary measures to address the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The memo comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued executive order 2020-05, which closed all primary schools until April 5.

The City of Lansing is taking the following protective measures:

Telecommuting:

City of Lansing employees will be allowed to work from home as determined by their department director. Residents are advised to call and/or e-mail city employees prior to going to their office for service.

City of Lansing Boards and Commissions:

Only boards and commissions with essential decision-making duties will convene. An essential decision-making duty is defined as a board or commission that must convene under state law, a board of commission engaged in the granting or accepting of funds on behalf, a board or commission with an imminent deadline or a board or commission involved in the hiring of City of Lansing employees. The director responsible for each board or commission will determine whether a board has essential decisions making duties.

City Clerk’s Office:

Services at the South Washington Office Complex are available by appointment only.

Parks Department:

All City of Lansing Community Centers will be closed to the public through April 5, 2020 consistent with the state of Michigan’s closing of primary schools. All City of Lansing Parks and Recreation programming will also be suspended through April 5, 2020. Program registration can still be completed over the phone, online and via e-mail.

The measures are expected to be short term and the City of Lansing will follow the guidance of state and health officials.

The full telecommuting memo and list of protective measures can be found in their entirety at www.lansingmi.gov/news.

Additionally, the City of Lansing will not charge additional penalties for non-payment of fines or fees from March 13, 2020, through April 5, 2020.