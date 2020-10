(WLNS) — Today, mayors from every Big Ten town sent a letter to the conference requesting the conference take extra precautions ahead of football games that are set to begin this weekend.

The mayors, including Lansing, East Lansing and Ann Arbor are hoping the Big Ten will help cities bolster efforts to keep COVID-19 from spreading in their communities.

The mayors said decisions from the league like kickoff times can greatly affect the size of large gatherings connected to the games.