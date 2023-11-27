LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Plans for the city of Lansing’s new overnight warming center inside Letts Community Center have been updated as of Monday, the office of Mayor Andy Schor said in a news release.

The plan had been to focus on getting families with children a warm place to go overnight this winter, but that has shifted, said Kimberly A. Coleman, Director of the Human Relations & Community Services Department.

“Our initial intent to help families with an overnight warming center has been shifted to individuals, due to both need and available infrastructure,” said HRCS Director Coleman in the statement Monday. “We will work to assist individuals and as many families as possible to ensure they are safe and warm overnight.”

The city of Lansing is opening a warming center during the winter months, at the Letts Community Center.

According to the statement, members of the public and some City Council members had publicly requested the alteration of plans for the warming center to accommodate adult individuals.

“Due to a recent determination, a local of appropriate fire suppression systems as prescribed under the law, the City can only use the community center as a warming center for adults,” according to the statement from the mayor’s office. “The HRCS Department has alternative short-term plans for families with children who are facing housing insecurity and shelter issues through the winter.”

During a severe cold-weather emergency, called “Code Blue” by the city, program capacity will temporarily increase in order to accommodate more people.

The Letts Community Center is at 1220 W. Kalamazoo St. Hours for the warming center will be Monday-Sunday, 9 p.m.-7 a.m. It is anticipated to be open Dec. 4-April 30.