MBS and Capital Airports to receive grants after pandemic impact

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- The Federal Aviation Administration announced that the MBS International Airport in Freeland and the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing will be receiving grants due to the losses that were faced during the 2020 pandemic.

The grants have been made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

“These grants will help MBS and Capital Airport serve Michigan residents and welcome visitors during the busy summer travel season in our state,’ stated Congressman John Moolenaar, who voted in favor of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act when it passed the House of Representatives last year.

The MBS International Airport will be receiving $28,787, and the Capital Region International Airport will be receiving $35,762.