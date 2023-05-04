McAlister’s Deli has opened its new location on Lake Lansing Road. (Photo/mcalistersdeli.com)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The new McAlister’s Deli location at 2129 Lake Lansing Road opened on Thursday.

The new location has a new window side-pickup for digital orders, outdoor seating and delivery services. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new McAlister’s Deli is not far from the restaurant’s former location on Preyde Boulevard, which closed its doors on April 28.

“The amazing support shown by the Lansing community towards our brand has been so impressive that an additional investment for a larger location with the convenience of window side pickup made perfect sense,” said David Blackburn, CEO of Southern Rock Restaurants, LLC, which operates more than 150 McAlister’s Deli restaurants.

For more information, you can call the Lansing restaurant at (517) 482-3354, or visit mcalistersdeli.com.