McDonald’s is adding new bakery items for the first time in a nearly a decade.

Beginning October 28th, there will be three new options; an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin, and a cinnamon roll.

They’ll be available all day long.

Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and other rivals have also launched expanded breakfast menus and have been taking a share of the market away from McDonald’s.

