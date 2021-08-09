McDonald’s teams up with Rapper Saweetie for her own meal on the menu

MICHIGAN (WLNS) McDonald’s Restaurant has teamed up with popular Rap artist, Saweetie for a new limited-time meal on its menu, “The Saweetie Meal” nationwide at selected locations, including Lansing.

The meal will have all of the rapper’s favorite Mcdonald’s foods with instructions on how she eats them. The meal will have a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium french fry, and a medium Sprite.

Saweetie loves to eat her meals with BBQ and Sweet and Sour sauce, which has been re-named for the time being by McDonald’s as the “Saweetie ‘n Sour Sauce.”

According to McDonald’s and the rapper’s social media, she believes that fries can be more than just a side, and if it’s a dip, it’s also a topping. Lastly, she says to remember that anything can be a sandwich, you don’t need buns.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie in a McDonald’s press release.

The meals will begin appearing on restaurant menus after breakfast on Monday, August 9 and

