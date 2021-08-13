McLaren and Walgreens bring new health clinic to Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Residents of Okemos will now have a new, affordable healthcare option through McLaren CareNow at Walgreens, from physicals to a rapid PCR COVID test.

“McLaren is thrilled to partner with Walgreens to bring this valuable care choice to residents in the Okemos community,” said Deborah Conlon, MSN, FNP-BC, vice president of retail clinic operations at McLaren Health Management Group. “The clinic is truly a unique one-stop shop for walk-in care, lab testing, and pharmacy services where patients can receive nearly everything they need to get better fast.”

McLaren CareNow facilities are able to help with the following:

minor illnesses

injuries

wellness physicals

health screenings

vaccinations

a wide variety of lab tests

Additionally, the clinics offer care for:

cough

colds

sore throats

ear infections

pink eye

sinus infections

sprains

Patients will also have prioritized prescriptions at Walgreens.

The McLaren CareNow location is number ten of 11 McLaren CareNow locations around the state.

To schedule an appointment in advance, click here.