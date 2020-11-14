McLaren Greater Lansing reveals plans for sacred space chapel at its new hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It is rare when a health care system gets the opportunity to build a brand-new hospital that incorporates all the lessons learned from a pandemic. McLaren Greater Lansing has that unique advantage. So imagine this rough construction site here at the new McLaren hospital in Lansing ultimately transforming into this; a glass chapel, a sacred space, that offers a sense of comfort to everyone who enters.

McLaren Chaplain Phil Apol says, “Especially now, with all that COVID-19 has revealed. It is more important than ever to have this space and that includes our staff.” This one of kind chapel will transform spiritual care for the Greater Lansing community. It will be a quiet, reflective, and safe space for prayer and meditation that is open to people of all faiths, religions and spiritual identities.

Apol goes on to say, “We are really experiencing the importance of the spiritual life as people fall sick from COVID-19 and are dying alone. It will also benefit the staff who will be there to care for them and who are trying to save lives.”

Dr. Christine Perry, Medical Director for McClaren’s Emergency Department anticipates everyone from patients and visitors to nurses and doctors will benefit from having a chapel like this especially being located adjacent to the emergency room. Perry says, “A lot of care providers are feeling exhausted and fatigued. This is an opportunity for rejuvenation. Whether they are in a need of prayer, space or time alone in solitude. It’s a great opportunity for our community and our staff and care providers to come together and congregate to show unity and respect.”

Designers created a serene environment with a green space that provides a chance to connect with nature in times of joy or crisis. Dr. Perry says, “Whether you have some type of spiritual relationship or not, it’s an opportunity for refection and an opportunity for peace especially in this time of COVID-19. That is something that we have all learned we need more of.”

The chapel will also include private meeting space as well as an office for the chaplain and staff.

Apol says, “I think this shows that McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital values the role of the spiritual in caring for the whole person and our staff.”

Fundraising efforts for this new sacred space are still ongoing, so if you would like to donate or learn more about McLaren’s sacred space chapel, the website is linked here.