McLaren Greater Lansing will temporarily furlough and implement voluntary time off amid COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — McLaren Greater Lansing announced it has implemented measures including temporary furloughs and voluntary time off to reduce employee layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to WLNS TV-6 News, McLaren Greater Lansing said:

“The nationwide COVID-19 pandemic has caused ripple effects in all businesses, including hospitals, physicians offices and other health care services. McLaren continues to have the staff necessary to care for our patients through this rapidly evolving situation. The cancellation of non-essential procedures has resulted in a significant drop in patient volume for hospitals and health systems across our state and region. Because of this, we have implemented measures including temporary furloughs and voluntary time off to minimize employee layoffs and adjust our expenses until our patient volume is back to pre-COVID-19 levels.”