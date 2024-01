LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first baby of 2024 born at McLaren Greater Lansing is a boy.

The 10 pound boy, measuring 21.5 inches long, was born at 9:46 a.m. Monday morning.

Abby and Douglas Muluaney of Mason are the parents of the child and say they are still considering a name.

The baby will join his brothers Gavin and Logan when the family returns home.