McLaren Health Plan to extend no cost share COVID-19 testing and treatment

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) –

McLaren Health Plan announced today it is extending its coverage – with no cost share to members – for services related to COVID-19 through March 2021. This includes virtual visits (including those for behavioral health services), testing and treatment.

“As we continue to monitor the trends of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to assure our members, providers, agents, employers and employees that their health and safety remain our top priority,” said Nancy Jenkins, president and CEO of McLaren Health Plan. “It’s important for our members to get the care they need at a cost they can afford and to keep everyone informed of benefit changes as decisions are made.”

There will also be no cost share for McLaren Health Plan members who opt to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.