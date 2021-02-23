McLaren healthcare provides updates on Covid-19

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)—As the world comes together in battling the deadly COVID-19 virus… in Michigan alone, there have been many changes including access to vaccines. Deb Leblanc, the chief nursing officer at McLaren Greater Lansing provided updates to WLNS regarding their current pandemic situation.

Leblanc states the amount of COVID-19 infected patients in McLaren Greater Lansing has significantly decreased to only 12 occupied COVID-19 patient beds in the hospital. Meanwhile, Leblanc told Samana Sheikh from WLNS in an interview, she believes more people are cognizant of washing their hands, wearing masks, and social distancing.

However, Leblanc continued to mention the drop in numbers does not mean the deadly fight against the virus is over. Leblanc states the hospital has administered the vaccine, testing patients and staff, and following their health system’s protocols.

Earlier this month, McLaren announced existing patients in their healthcare system anyone 65 and up may sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination. The healthcare system even placed a statement that discusses their new partnership with Walgreens. Their statement cleared that the new partnership will help bring the vaccine to local communities and create a more comfortable bond to administer the vaccine.

“We’ve begun administering the vaccine to our at-risk patients directly in the communities they live,” stated Leblanc, “Vaccinating at neighborhood Walgreens rather than a health care facility is one step closer to a more convenient experience.”

McLaren Healthcare has administered 70,000 doses of the vaccine as an entire system. However, Leblanc has stated it’s hard to put a number on the exact amount of vaccines administered each day by region.

Plus, McLaren’s ‘Things to know (CDC)’ section provides updated factual information regarding the recent facts regarding COVID-19 provided directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The section even provides frequently asked questions.

The CDC states money for vaccination should not be an obstacle because they’re free. They also say doses will continue to be purchased with American tax dollars. However, the CDC also states the healthcare provider might administer fees for providing the doses.

Although the decrease in COVID numbers is a trend in Lansing McLaren Greater Lansing, there are fears the virus might affect the community indirectly as people decide not to go to regular health-screenings.

“Come to the hospital and get your regular screenings,” Leblanc said, “because we want to be sure if there is an issue that needs to be addressed they do it timely and they are getting the treatment care that they need.”

If you’re interested in more information, in the interview attached below, Chivon Kloepfer talked with a local health expert regarding important doctor visits and health information.