LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is now warning Michiganders to keep an eye out for the lanternfly, an invasive insect species.

MDARD says the species can cause a lot of damage to the state’s agriculture.

According to MDARD, the spotted lanternfly could be making its way to Michigan, by hitching rides in packages shipped from states with infestations including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and other eastern parts of the country.

The lanternfly will go after crops like apples, grapes, and hops.

State officials say this could be “devastating” to Michigan’s food industry.

While there haven’t been any live insects found in Michigan, the state confirmed five cases of dead lanternflies being found.

Officials are asking the public to check vehicles, firewood, outdoor furniture, and packaging for the insects or their eggs.