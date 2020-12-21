MDHHS announces Polybrominated Biphenyls webpage, research opportunities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a new webpage about Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs) and opportunities for individuals who have been exposed to participate in a PBB study.

PBBs are man-made chemicals commonly used as fire retardant in plastics before they were banned in 1976. The chemicals do not break down quickly in nature and stay in the environment for decades. PBBs can build up in people who are exposed and remain there for many years, as well.

“MDHHS is making efforts to ensure that Michiganders are provided key information on potential health impacts from PBB exposure, historical research that has been conducted by MDHHS, and how they can participate in future PBB research with Emory University,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

MDHHS announced that it will be partnering with Emory University to conduct health research projects that may benefit Michiganders who were affected by the PBB contamination in the early 1970s.

Individuals are encouraged to call the MDHHS Division of Environmental Health toll free 800-648-6942 with questions regarding PBB.