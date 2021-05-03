MDHHS, DOT expand Travel Points Testing program to Clare, New Buffalo welcome centers

A member of the National Guard assisting at a COVID-19 mobile testing location looks out of a tent used for drive-thru tests on Tuesday, in Auburn, Maine. Amid the coronavirus resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of sick patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are once again being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) have expanded the Travel Points Testing program to welcome centers in Clare and New Buffalo, bringing COVID-19 testing to frequently-travelled locations.

The two new sites are additions to the currently operating sites in Dundee and Monroe.

Testing is available in the Dundee, Monroe, New Buffalo, Clare and Coldwater Welcome Centers, and in the Cherry Capital airport.

Insurance is not required.

Results can be obtained through text, email or uploaded to a patient portal.

“We know one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is robust testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS in a press release.

“Offering quick and convenient testing at points of entry and high travel in Michigan will help keep travelers and Michiganders safe. If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”

More sites will be announced in the future.