MDHHS expands behavioral and opioid health home services

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will expand the Behavioral Health Home (BHH) and Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiatives in select Michigan counties to provide intensive care management and care coordination services for Medicaid beneficiaries with a serious mental illness (SMI) or serious emotional disturbance (SED), and an opioid use disorder (OUD), respectively.

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently approved Michigan’s State Plan Amendments (SPAs) to expand its Behavioral and Opioid Health Home initiatives. The expanded SPAs will allow thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria to receive BHH or OHH services in the following Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) regions:

BHH

PIHP Region 1 (counties in the Upper Peninsula)

PIHP Region 2 (21 northern-most counties of the Lower Peninsula)

PIHP Region 8 (Oakland County)

OHH

PIHP Region 1 (counties in the Upper Peninsula)

PIHP Region 2 (21 northern-most counties of the Lower Peninsula)

PIHP Region 4 (specifically Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties)

PIHP Region 9 (Macomb County)

“The expansion of these initiatives will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services,” said Al Jansen, Senior Deputy Director, MDHHS Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration. “For enrolled beneficiaries, the Health Home will function as the central point of contact for directing patient-centered care across the broader health care system.”

In Michigan, half of Medicaid beneficiaries have an untreated mental illness and more than two-thirds have an untreated substance use disorder. Health Homes are a proven model to increase access to coordinated and integrated care, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Building off the success of the current Health Homes, the recently signed Fiscal Year 2021 budget appropriates nearly $2.6 million in general funds (over $26 million total with federal matching funds) for the Behavioral and Opioid Health Home expansions.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/IHH.

For BHH-specific information, including eligibility and available resources, visit Michigan.gov/BHH; for OHH-specific information, including eligibility and available resources, visit Michigan.gov/OHH.