MDHHS: Federal stimulus payments will not affect public assistance benefits

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Income from federal stimulus payments will not affect eligibility for public assistance benefits such as food assistance, according to the Michigan Department of Human Services (MDHHS).

Stimulus checks also will not reduce the amount of public assistance benefits that anyone receives.

The IRS is issuing the Economic Impact Payment to eligible taxpayers under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“MDHHS wants to make sure that Michiganders who rely on food assistance and other federal benefits programs know that these stimulus payments will have no effect on their benefits,” said Lewis Roubal, the department’s chief deputy director for Opportunity. “Families are suffering from economic distress as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. We don’t want them to worry about losing other benefits as a result of the stimulus payments.”