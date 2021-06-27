MDHHS issues guidance on ways to stay safe during and after heavy floods

People make their way across flooded railway tracks during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency regarding flood and flood warnings in Wayne County over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in response to the heavy floods has issued guidance on how Michiganders can stay safe and healthy during flood events.

“Flood-affected residents are encouraged to monitor health and safety alerts issued by their local media and local health departments as flooding can create dangerous conditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases.”

WHAT TO DO DURING A FLOOD

Stay out of floodwaters. There is a danger of electrical shock from downed and exposed power lines.

There is a danger of electrical shock from downed and exposed power lines. Avoid driving in floodwater If you are stranded and surrounded by floodwaters, wait for rescue.

After floodwaters clear-up

Use caution when re-entering a home or building that has been flooded.

Get your home tested for mold

Use proper protection when cleaning up after a flood. Wear gloves, goggles, hats, and use proper cleaning products like bleach.

Watch out for carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that can be deadly. You can open a window to air out your home.

Avoid electrical lines, debris, insects, and stray animals.

Throw away food that may have come in contact with flood or storm water.

For more information, contact MDHHS at 800-648-6942 or your local health department.